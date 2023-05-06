Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.09, but opened at $12.92. Lemonade shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 1,014,163 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 93.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMND. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Insider Transactions at Lemonade

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $29,058.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,043,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,920,000 after acquiring an additional 152,281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,262,000 after purchasing an additional 98,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 9.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 888,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,813,000 after purchasing an additional 79,571 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 36,979 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

