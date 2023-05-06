LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.39

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 180106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

LC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $729.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.94.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.32 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 354.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 388,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 302,615 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter worth $738,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 162.9% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 156,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 96,686 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 413.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 66,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,368 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in LendingClub by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 183,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 92,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

