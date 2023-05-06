LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Truist Financial

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TREE. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on LendingTree from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on LendingTree from $36.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.67.
LendingTree Trading Up 6.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 5.02.
Institutional Trading of LendingTree
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 4.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 23.6% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LendingTree Company Profile
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
