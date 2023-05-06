Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Director Purchases $99,757.00 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) Director Sherry Buck acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.02 per share, with a total value of $99,757.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,627.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lennox International Stock Up 1.4 %

LII opened at $282.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.22. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.85 and a 52 week high of $286.87.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 200.13% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lennox International from $248.00 to $272.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Stories

