Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $80.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $68.67 and a one year high of $126.62.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBRDK. Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.60.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

