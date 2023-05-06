Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LSI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.22.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $136.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.42. Life Storage has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $146.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.98.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 111.37%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.