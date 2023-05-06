Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $22.00. The company traded as low as $19.41 and last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 488285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -13.60%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

