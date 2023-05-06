Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Gordon Hunter Sells 83 Shares

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) Director Gordon Hunter sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $20,077.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,120.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gordon Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 25th, Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Littelfuse stock opened at $263.13 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.19 and a 52 week high of $281.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LFUS. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 954,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 904,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,852,000 after purchasing an additional 75,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

