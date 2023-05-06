Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 58 ($0.72) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 75 ($0.94) in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a top pick rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.87) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 68.88 ($0.86).

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 45.81 ($0.57) on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 38.51 ($0.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 54.33 ($0.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.43, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 47.70.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,857.14%.

In related news, insider Charlie Nunn acquired 285,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £136,951.68 ($171,104.05). 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

