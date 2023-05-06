Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Loews worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,444,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,168,450,000 after buying an additional 201,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,716,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $733,468,000 after buying an additional 83,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Loews by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,288,000 after buying an additional 40,726 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,627,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE L opened at $58.62 on Friday. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $190,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,958,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,707,116,195.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,163 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Further Reading

