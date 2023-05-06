LPL Financial LLC Acquires 9,744 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,501 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $25,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $166.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $198.28.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

