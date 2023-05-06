LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,647 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.34% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $29,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 581.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 729,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after buying an additional 622,331 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $24,572,000. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 887,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,185,000 after purchasing an additional 425,717 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,488,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1,419.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 246,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 229,882 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AVDE opened at $58.60 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $58.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.