LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $29,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 63.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after acquiring an additional 654,681 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 5,251.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 469,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,677,000 after acquiring an additional 460,485 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $151,766,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Humana by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,742,000 after purchasing an additional 269,890 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock opened at $535.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $505.42 and a 200-day moving average of $512.35. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $410.87 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens cut their price target on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

