LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,226 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $28,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $334,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $917,000.

Shares of QGRO opened at $63.24 on Friday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.88 and a twelve month high of $66.69. The stock has a market cap of $371.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.02.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

