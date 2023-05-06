LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,435,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,548 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $28,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTBD. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

PTBD opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $23.08.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

