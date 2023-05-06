LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,738 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.03% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $28,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 457.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $261.58 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.77 and a fifty-two week high of $336.30. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.46.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

