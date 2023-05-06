LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,384 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $29,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $48.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.