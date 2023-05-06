LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 558,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,647 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $29,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,759,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2,206.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 119,139 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,461,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.95. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

