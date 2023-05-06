LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of McKesson worth $28,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in McKesson by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 119,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,212,000 after acquiring an additional 54,048 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.64.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $365.87 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $298.69 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $353.82 and a 200 day moving average of $367.97.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.94 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

