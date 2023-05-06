LPL Financial LLC Has $25.99 Million Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,060,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,939 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.11% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $25,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $22.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $541.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.96. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $31.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

