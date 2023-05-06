LPL Financial LLC Has $26.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.16% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $26,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 154.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 22,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 422.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 95.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $337.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $261.80 and a 12-month high of $353.20.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

