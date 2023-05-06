LPL Financial LLC Has $27.14 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,433,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $27,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $19.21 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $19.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.