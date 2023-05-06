LPL Financial LLC Has $27.32 Million Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,110 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.10% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $27,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,275 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,273 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $22,934,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,840,000 after purchasing an additional 306,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 607,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,639,000 after purchasing an additional 292,128 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

AVEM stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average is $51.67. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $56.99.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

