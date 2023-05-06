LPL Financial LLC Has $28.14 Million Stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 107.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,339,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694,992 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $28,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 87.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.97. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

