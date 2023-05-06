LPL Financial LLC Has $28.72 Million Holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Rating) by 176.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535,702 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $28,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMFS. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth $1,769,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,761,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,453,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 91.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 512,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period.

BATS:OMFS opened at $34.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $269.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

