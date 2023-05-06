LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,343,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,749 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Energy Transfer worth $27,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $12.36 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

