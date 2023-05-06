LPL Financial LLC Purchases 114,554 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,554 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.85% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $29,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDIV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 689.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 184.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1,310.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of RDIV opened at $38.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.28. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $838.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

