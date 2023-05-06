LPL Financial LLC Purchases 160,834 Shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,168,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF were worth $28,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 309.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000.

Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64.

The Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with up to five years remaining to maturity. PBTP was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

