LPL Financial LLC Purchases 25,891 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $30,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.
ATVI opened at $76.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.31. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
