LPL Financial LLC Purchases 40,411 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 556,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,411 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.51% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $25,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,718,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 670,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,295,000 after purchasing an additional 400,996 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 314.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 440,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,452,000 after purchasing an additional 334,144 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.26 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $48.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.90.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

