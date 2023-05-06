LPL Financial LLC Purchases 897 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 102,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.38.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total transaction of $593,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $25,326,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,295 shares of company stock worth $25,023,670. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $762.10 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $837.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $791.38 and a 200 day moving average of $756.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $23.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

