LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) by 101.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,329,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668,060 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $29,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 182,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 108,443 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,796,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 118,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 20,891 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,428,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,161,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $24.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $681.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

