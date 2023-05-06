LPL Financial LLC Sells 30,950 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $27,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 369.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $40.87.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.