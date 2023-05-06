LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,207 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 607,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $29,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $944.09 million, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

