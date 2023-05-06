LPL Financial LLC Sells 7,207 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,207 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $29,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,623,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 150,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $98.35.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

