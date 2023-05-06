LPL Financial LLC Sells 7,986 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $25,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.9 %

About Alibaba Group

BABA opened at $83.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.74. The company has a market capitalization of $220.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.