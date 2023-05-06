LPL Financial LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 972,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,416 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.22% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $27,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTXN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,597,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,400,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,475,000 after buying an additional 964,997 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,550,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 121,327.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 243,868 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after buying an additional 80,932 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXN opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.46.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

