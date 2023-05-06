Lucid Group (LCID) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Lucid Group to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $257.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 214.49% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. On average, analysts expect Lucid Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LCID opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.11. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,587,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,952,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000,000 after acquiring an additional 129,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,280,000 after acquiring an additional 353,972 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,347,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LCID. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

