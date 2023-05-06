MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Gap Down to $57.04

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.04, but opened at $51.21. MACOM Technology Solutions shares last traded at $51.30, with a volume of 186,335 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,583 shares in the company, valued at $17,939,652.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,395 shares of company stock worth $9,609,820. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Further Reading

