Macy’s (NYSE:M) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.90

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 858864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Macy’s Stock Up 4.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after buying an additional 1,642,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,327,000 after purchasing an additional 339,217 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Macy’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,930,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,066,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Macy’s by 35.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,551,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

