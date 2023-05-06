Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 71.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:MAIN opened at $40.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.63. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.58 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 61.28%.

MAIN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Earl Jackson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.20 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,266.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Main Street Capital news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $232,518.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Earl Jackson acquired 3,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.20 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,266.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,694 shares of company stock valued at $619,006. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Featured Stories

