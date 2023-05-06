ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Argus lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $70.38 on Monday. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

See Also

