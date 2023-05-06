Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences has set its FY23 guidance at $0.32-0.38 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $0.32-$0.38 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The business had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $14.47 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of -0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVI. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 8,207.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $163,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

