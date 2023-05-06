Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) vs. Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Head to Head Contrast

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) and Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Knightscope and Maris-Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knightscope 0 0 0 0 N/A Maris-Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knightscope -455.39% N/A -120.88% Maris-Tech N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Knightscope and Maris-Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Knightscope has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maris-Tech has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Knightscope and Maris-Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knightscope $5.63 million 3.68 -$25.64 million ($1.83) -0.29 Maris-Tech $2.51 million 2.65 -$3.69 million N/A N/A

Maris-Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Knightscope.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Knightscope shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Maris-Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Knightscope shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Maris-Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Maris-Tech beats Knightscope on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc. designs, develops, builds, deploys, and supports physical security technologies in the United States. The company's solutions combine the physical presence of autonomous security robots (ASR) with real-time on-site data collection and analysis, and a human-machine interface to reduce crime. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR. The company also develops and operates the Knightscope security operations center (KSOC), a browser-based interface, which allows real-time data access service to its clients for alert of an abnormal event; and Knightscope network operations center (KNOC), a custom set of tools that enables it to manage and monitor the network of ASRs with alerts related to critical indicators and statistics, including charging, software, navigation, and temperatures, as well as to execute over-the-air software upgrades, patches, and other related items. In addition, it offers Knightscope+ remote monitoring, an optional service for clients that operate without a fully staffed 24/7 security operations center. The company serves law enforcement agencies, hospitals, and security teams. Knightscope, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Maris-Tech

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform. Its products are used in drone, robotic, defense, homeland security, HLS, intelligence gathering, autonomous vehicle, and space markets and applications. Maris-Tech Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Rehovot, Israel.

