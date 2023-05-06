Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $401.90 and last traded at $391.63, with a volume of 81063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $368.55.

The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,242,532,000 after acquiring an additional 52,756 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,262,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,464 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,436,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,753,000 after buying an additional 287,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,720,000 after buying an additional 24,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,783,000 after buying an additional 70,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.46 and its 200 day moving average is $349.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.