Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Martinrea International Stock Down 10.2 %

Martinrea International stock opened at C$12.19 on Friday. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$7.63 and a twelve month high of C$15.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$979.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.57.

Martinrea International Dividend Announcement

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.10. Martinrea International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 2.3544093 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martinrea International

In other news, Senior Officer Alfredo Alonso acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. In other Martinrea International news, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.05 per share, with a total value of C$150,741.00. Also, Senior Officer Alfredo Alonso acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. Corporate insiders own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

