Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at Cormark

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRE. CIBC boosted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Pi Financial boosted their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

Shares of MRE opened at C$12.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.57. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of C$7.63 and a 12 month high of C$15.37. The company has a market cap of C$979.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.13.

Martinrea International Dividend Announcement

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.17 billion. Martinrea International had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.3544093 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Alfredo Alonso purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. In other Martinrea International news, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,741.00. Also, Senior Officer Alfredo Alonso bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. 13.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

