Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,749 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 280.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,743 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Match Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,093,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,256 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 350.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,169,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,854,000 after acquiring an additional 910,029 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Match Group by 263.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after acquiring an additional 765,087 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $87.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

