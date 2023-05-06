Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $35.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Loop Capital from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MTCH. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56. Match Group has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $87.46.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 371.4% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 512,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,658,000 after purchasing an additional 403,436 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 18,516 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 150,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,116 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in Match Group by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 20,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 49,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

