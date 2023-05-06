Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $40.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Match Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. Match Group has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

